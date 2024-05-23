Veteran adman Bobby Pawar to power creative initiatives at Network18’s branded content unit

News18 Studio, the branded content arm of Network18, has announced the appointment of renowned adman and former Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of Havas Group, Bobby Pawar as Creative Consultant. In this role, Bobby will work closely with the network’s branded content team to lead creative initiatives and infuse innovative solutions into brand strategies.

With over 30 years in advertising, Pawar is a figure known for his exceptionally effective work for numerous brands. He has received over 400 awards throughout his illustrious career, cementing his status as a leading creative force in the field.

Prior to joining News18 Studio, Pawar was chairman & chief creative officer at Havas Group. With successful stints as a CCO in Publicis and JWT India, he is credited with turning around the creative reputations and fortunes of these agencies. His advertising work, created for agencies in India and USA, has won more than 400 Indian and international awards.

Commenting on his new role, Pawar said, “It's an exciting step for me to help create powerful brand stories through engaging content after having done my bit in conventional advertising. I am thrilled to join the talented team at Network 18 and use my experience to push creative boundaries for effective solutions. I look forward to helping create compelling content that not only entertains but also inspires and engages audiences, and equally creates impact for brands.”

Speaking on the new appointment, S Shivakumar, president, News18 Studio said, “At News18 Studios, we integrate newsworthy content with a story-first approach to drive conversations and achieve brand objectives. Having someone of Bobby’s stature with us will energise our creative endeavours and also inspire our young team. We look forward to Bobby helping us deliver more impactful solutions that resonate with our brand partners.”

As Network18’s branded content division, News18 Studio partners with purpose driven brands to lead powerful conversations that contribute to nation-building. Brand partnerships play a key role in driving brand narratives, fostering a sense of community, and aligning with cultural movements, all while engaging stakeholders who shape the future. Through engaging storytelling, brands can communicate their vision, spark innovation, drive positive conversations, and make products and services more accessible and relatable to consumers.