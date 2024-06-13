Ahead of Father's Day, Bombay Shaving Company releases quirky ad, 'Sorry Dad...'

Ahead of Father's Day, Bombay Shaving Company has released a new ad campaign, "Sorry Dad, While we have made them - This Year Too, You Won't Get a Gift." Bombay Shaving Company, the maker of hair removal and grooming products, has said that it has recognised a trend that Father's Day is celebrated far less than other occasions like Valentine's Day or Mother's Day. Therefore, through the new ad campaign, the brand has tried to delve into the reality of the often-overlooked importance of Father's Day.

"Search trends and observations reveal that we most often buy gifts for our partners, mothers, sisters, and even our cherished pets, showering them with love and making them feel special. Yet, amidst these celebrations, father’s special day is overshadowed by other occasions," the men's grooming brand said.

Bombay Shaving Company in its latest Father's Day ad campaign has incorporated snippets from past campaigns, including collaborations with Rajat Kapoor and nostalgic videos, highlighting how Father's Day has often gone uncelebrated despite the best efforts. The company has urged to recognize and appreciate fathers.

Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande did a Vox-pops in Delhi and NCR, speaking with Dads, their offsprings, and their families, to understand the curious dynamic of their relationship - which is filled, with love and respect.

The ad campaign has amassed three million views on social media since June 8.

Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company said “Over the past five years, our Father's Day campaigns have consistently aimed to make a difference, but we've noticed they haven't changed how people think or act. This year, with our 'Sorry Dad, This Year Too, You Won't Get a Gift' campaign, we want to draw attention to how often dads are underappreciated when it comes to gift-giving. By using humor and a call to action, we hope to start conversations and encourage our consumers to celebrate fathers just as enthusiastically as other special occasions. Dads deserve just as much love and recognition as anyone else."