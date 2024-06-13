Sony Sports onboards SBI, Gatorade, Amul, among others for UEFA EURO 2024

Sports broadcaster, Sony Sports Network, announced its continued association with the UEFA EUROs, bringing the LIVE telecast of the 2024 edition to football enthusiasts across India. The tournament, scheduled from Sunday, 14th June 2024, to Sunday, 14th July 2024, will enthral football fans as Germany hosts the biggest football festival of the year.

To bring the fans closer to UEFA EURO 2024, Sony Sports Network announces a group of expert panellists for their live studio show Football Extraaa, which include former France captain Patrice Evra, former India captains Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia, current India captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, former India forward Robin Singh and former international stars David James, Don Hutchison, Terry Phelan, Ashley Westwood and Mark Seagraves.

The experience of following the UEFA EURO 2024 will be further bolstered by the in-depth analysis provided by the panel on Football Extraaa which will be hosted by Adriano Del Monte and Olivia Buzaglo, along with Manas Singh and Arpit Sharma reporting live from Germany.

Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the tournament in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali. The ‘Home of Football in India’ will broadcast UEFA EURO 2024 LIVE across Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

The UEFA EURO 2024 will be a huge draw for football fans as eight out of the top ten FIFA ranked teams are slated to feature in the high-octane competition, stated the company. With the most popular players such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Harry Kane (England), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Toni Kroos (Germany) taking on each other, the football fans can expect action-packed clashes throughout the 30-day tournament.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“It gives us immense pride to continue our partnership with UEFA as the official broadcasters of the biggest football tournament of the year – UEFA EURO 2024. While the action on the pitch is sure to engage the viewers, we have a star-studded panel for our live studio show that includes football stars Patrice Evra, David James, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri among others.”

Sunil Chhetri, former Indian football team captain & panelist on Football Extraaa:

“The UEFA EURO 2024 is at the door I am happy to be a part of Sony Sport Network’s show, Football Extraaa that will be bringing the tournament to the screens of every football lover. I am also excited to sharing space and insights with my fellow panelists and our audience on Sony Sports Network and bring them a show which they will not just enjoy but which will help them understand the game at a deeper level”

David James, former England goalkeeper & panelist on Football Extraaa:

"The Euros promises to be unpredictable with so many fantastic teams and players. There are young players coming towards the peak of their game and underdogs who have a very good chance of upsetting everything. I am looking forward to being part of Sony Sports Network's expert panel where there's insight, experience, the humour and some seriousness as well. This is going to be a fantastic event.”