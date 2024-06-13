BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 dominates counting day viewership in English news segment

According to the latest data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNN-News18 has emerged as the undisputed leader in the English news genre on the counting day of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The channel amassed 41.1% market share on the crucial Counting Day, whereas Republic TV secured the second position with 24% market share. In comparison, Times Now stood at a distant 21.2% market share, followed by India Today TV at 9%. The market share of CNN-News18 is almost 100% more than that of Times Now and 4 times more than India Today.

The impressive performance of CNN-News18 is attributed to its precise reporting, real-time updates from counting centres, expert views and insightful analysis of the results throughout the day. With quality production, engaging graphics and news television’s top anchors such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, Shivani Gupta and Rahul Shivshankar, CNN-News18’s presentation elucidated complex trends and data, making it easily accessible to the audience.

With 5.5 lakh concurrent views on YouTube, CNN-News18 recorded the highest YouTube viewership during the crucial counting hour.