Whirlpool and HUL collaborate to enhance the Indian consumer laundry experience

Whirlpool of India Ltd (“Whirlpool”), ultimate subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, and a brand in the washing machine segment in India, joins hands in a new marketing alliance with Surf Excel, a brand of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to transform and enhance the laundry experience for consumers in India.

The two brands in the home care industry have collaborated to deliver superior cleaning performance and convenience to households, stated the company. The integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering superior fabric care, improving the daily laundry process, and resulting in an enhanced customer experience, it was further added.

This partnership is highlighted in a new campaign that brings together the innovative technology of Whirlpool Top Load Washing Machines with the cleaning performance of Surf Excel Matic Liquid Detergent, guiding consumers toward a superior and hassle-free cleaning process. Surf Excel's Stain Penetrating Power technology complements Whirlpool's 6th Sense Technology, ensuring removal of a variety of tough, dried-on stains.

Kumar Gaurav Singh, vice president-marketing, at Whirlpool of India, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "Washing machine penetration in India is still in its nascent stages and a signiﬁcant number of consumers are ﬁrst-time buyers. Our partnership is an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths - the coming together of superior mechanical action, thermal action and chemical action to deliver expertise in the removal of stubborn stains.