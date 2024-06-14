Mondelēz International and Lotus Bakeries to expand the Biscoff brand in India

Mondelēz International and Lotus Bakeries announced a strategic partnership to expand and grow the Lotus Biscoff cookie brand in India, and to develop new chocolate products combining the unique, caramelized, crunchy Biscoff taste and texture with Mondelēz’s Cadbury, Milka and other key chocolate brands in Europe, with the option to expand globally. This partnership provides new opportunities for both companies to accelerate their growth ambitions in the cookie and chocolate categories, with potential options to expand into additional markets and/or adjacent segments.

Through this partnership, Mondelēz will leverage its extensive distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Biscoff cookies in India. Lotus Bakeries aims to achieve significant visibility and sales growth in this high-potential market, while Mondelēz will build upon its already strong presence in both traditional and modern trade to expand its cookie offerings into high-demand premium spaces, stated the company.

In addition to growing Biscoff in India, the two companies will work together to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in other markets. The first co-branded products are expected to launch in early 2025, with Cadbury and Biscoff in the United Kingdom, as well as Milka and Biscoff in Europe.

“We look forward to partnering with Lotus Bakeries to expand the Biscoff brand in India, where it already has a loyal following among key consumer segments,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and CEO, Mondelez International. “This partnership will help accelerate our strategic focus on the cookies category by introducing a premium brand that is widely loved in numerous markets to a much wider audience. At the same time, we look forward to co-developing new, innovative chocolate flavors and formats in Europe, which will strengthen consumers’ already enduring loyalty to our two companies’ iconic brands.”