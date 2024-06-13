Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Badshah Masala

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, the digital-first creative agency, has secured the digital mandate for Badshah Masala. As the new digital partner, Tonic Worldwide aims to grow its business through integrated brand communication.

Rooted in tradition, the heritage spice brand from India, with its range of basic and blended spices, remains the preferred choice for households seeking authentic ingredients and quality taste. Their iconic jingle, "Swad Sugandh ka Raja, Badshah Masala," evokes strong, positive emotions of great taste and aroma across generations.

Speaking on the digital mandate, Rehan Hasan, CEO of Badshah Masala, said, "Digital is a key platform where our consumers spend significant time, and it will play a crucial role in keeping our brand top of mind. We needed a partner who understands our brand values and consumer needs in the digital space."

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tonic Worldwide, added, "Many of us have grown up with Badshah Masala in our kitchens, its fragrance making us hungry before the meal was even ready. It’s an integral part of our lives, and it’s a privilege to help reignite that love and make the brand appealing to new-age homemakers."