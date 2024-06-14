Myntra appoints Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador to put a spotlight on ‘Trend-first’ fashion

Myntra, one of India’s fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce destinations, has announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The Bollywood actor will be seen in Myntra’s ‘Trend IRL’ (trend is real life) campaign that shines a spotlight on Myntra as the go-to platform for Trends from the world of fashion, urging users to discover new trends and stay updated in the constantly evolving world of fashion.

The association with the actor whose fashion choices resonate with millions of Indians, will help build Myntra’s salience with his fans, stated the company.

Vijay Sharma - senior director, marketing, Myntra, said, "We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador of Myntra. He is the OG trendsetter whose influence transcends generations and demographics, making him a timeless icon in the world of fashion and lifestyle and a perfect fit to embody the spirit of our brand. Together with SRK, we aim to inspire a generation of trend-first shoppers to explore the exciting world of fashion on Myntra and discover their personal style!"