Firstpost outshines BBC News, Al Jazeera English on YouTube

FirstPost has outperformed major global news platforms such as BBC News, Al Jazeera English, Sky News, DW and others, according to the latest YouTube viewership data from VidIQ. The YouTube channel of Firstpost has captured 110 mn+ video views in the month of March 2024.

The data reveals that Al Jazeera English captured 97 mn views in March, while Sky News garnered 93 mn views and BBC News received 72 mn views. Firstpost’s Indian competitor WION lagged behind with 63 mn views.

Despite being a relatively new player in video content production, Firstpost’s video pivot has led to remarkable growth. It enjoys a growing presence on YouTube with over 4 mn subscribers in its kitty. Firstpost’s extensive coverage of the Iran-Israel conflict, the Ukraine-Russia war & facets of India’s growth story, has solidified its position as India's number one news platform for global news.

Reflecting on this milestone, Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost said, "Firstpost's growth is proof of a growing, worldwide demand for substantive news. Our viewership numbers, especially in the global south, encourage us to build on what we’ve created so far. We’re pleased to see that our commitment to bring stories from an Indian perspective resonates with our audience worldwide."

Firstpost's diverse array of shows caters to a wide audience. Its flagship show, 'Vantage' provides a comprehensive view of major news events, encouraging viewers to analyze global occurrences from various angles. ‘Fast and Factual' delivers quick, concise news updates from around the world, ensuring that viewers stay informed without investing a significant amount of time. ‘First Sports', a groundbreaking sports show provides comprehensive coverage of sporting events, going beyond the scores, highlighting the stories and personalities that shape the global sports landscape. 'Between the Lines' explores deeper aspects of news stories, revealing nuanced aspects often overlooked in mainstream reporting. 'Flashback' simplifies complex historical events, presenting them in an accessible and engaging manner, and 'Firstpost America' covers global issues with a Washington perspective, offering in-depth analysis and ground reports.