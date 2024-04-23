Programmatic tops with 76 percent of transaction method on digital for auto Sector: Report

On digital, ad impressions for Auto Sector increased by almost five times during 2023 over 2019. October 2023 had the highest share of ad impressions of 16.1 percent on digital for Auto Sector, as per TAM.

The top 10 advertisers from Auto Sector together added 71 percent share of ad impressions with Kia Motors Corporation leading the list in 2023. Programmatic topped with 76 percent share of transaction method for Auto Sector in 2023.

Advertising on Digital medium for Auto Sector witnessed massive growth of almost three times in 2022 and 5 Times in 2023 compared to 2019. Ad impressions increased by 43 percent during 2021 over 2019. Compared to 2022, there was significant increase in ad impressions of Auto Sector by 62 percent in 2023. Ad impressions during Q'3 and Q’4 of 2023 observed growth of 35 percent and 48 percent respectively compared to Q’1 of 2023. Whereas, Q’2 reflected a decline in ad impressions by 25 percent compared to Q’1.

While analyzing monthly share of digital ad impressions, October 2023 reflected the highest share of 16.1 percent and April 2023 had the lowest share of 5 percent.

In Categories, Cars secured 1st position with 55 percent share of ad impressions followed by Two Wheelers with 26 percent share in 2023. Tractors ascended to 8th position in 2023 compared to its 12th position in 2022. Top 5 Categories from Auto Sector together covered 93 percent share of ad impressions. Among Advertisers, Kia Motors Corporation made headway to 1st position in 2023 with 14 percent share of ad impressions over its 12th position in 2022. Also, there were 5 new entrants in the top advertisers list during 2023.

Among the top 10 brands, Honda Elevate was the only exclusive brand present from Auto Sector on Digital during 2023 over 2022. Apart from Honda Elevate, rest of the 9 brands were new entrants compared to 2022. On Digital, the top 10 brands from Auto Sector added 37 percent share of ad impressions.