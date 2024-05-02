GreatWhite Electricals unveils new ad film with Tiger Shroff and Malavika Mohanan

GreatWhite Electricals launched its latest ad campaign “Har Ghar Banega Beautiful Sight” featuring Tiger Shroff and Malavika Mohanan. Speaking about the brand’s leadership, Hemang Shah, MD, GreatWhite Global Pvt. Ltd., said “After successfully assisting customers in India and abroad, we have solidified our belief in offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer needs. Our mission is to equip homes with high-quality products that meet consumer expectations at competitive prices while producing exceptional results in terms of product range. Our goal in creating this advertisement film was to establish stronger bonds with both our current and potential consumers, particularly by simplifying product awareness to make it lucid for our audience. Shhailja Chopra, General Manager – Marketing & Brand Communications, GreatWhite Global Pvt. Ltd. further added, “Through our latest ad campaign, ‘Captain Great,’ we aim to resonate with our consumers on a deeper level by emphasizing the importance of safety and quality in every household. By featuring Tiger Shroff and Malavika Mohanan, we not only bring star power but also authenticity to our message of reliability and trustworthiness. We believe this campaign will not only reinforce our brand's commitment to excellence but also forge stronger connections with our consumers, particularly the younger demographic.”