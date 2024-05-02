Thomas Cook India aims to motivate voters with its ‘Ghar Jao Vote Karo’ campaign

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, an omnichannel travel services provider has launched its Ghar Jao Vote Karo campaign. The Company’s strategy is two pronged: encourage citizens to vote and reward them for their efforts with a holiday discount & a free travel bag once they vote.

Election Commission data revealed that of the eligible population, 67.11 percent cast their vote in the 2019 general elections. A challenge impacting the turnout was the migrating Indian population, moving from Tier II and III cities into urban towns/metros. Thomas Cook India recognising the importance of every vote, has hence conceptualised its campaign to create awareness while gratifying the voter with incentives, stated the company.

Thomas Cook India’s Ghar Jao Vote Karo campaign will extend till June 1, 2024, to encourage Indians to exercise their right to vote by flying back to their respective hometowns - where they have been registered as voters.

As part of the campaign, the pre-election offer includes a discount of Rs. 1,000 off on return air tickets (per adult) on providing proof via any official document such as their Voter ID/ Aadhaar Card, etc. The last date of flight departure is June 1, 2024, synchronised with the last date of polling.

Several voting dates this year coincide with India’s summer vacation season. Hence, in its initiative to recognise and reward active participation in the electoral process, Thomas Cook India will offer a special post-voting holiday discount- for its domestic and international group tours (Rs. 3000 off on its Domestic Group Tours or Rs. 5000 off on its International Group Tours, per family). The process is simple: customers merely need to display their inked finger at any of Thomas Cook’s extensive retail outlets pan India and avail the offer. The exclusive post-voting holiday discount is valid up to July 31, 2024.

With many election dates falling on Mondays, Thomas Cook’s data reveals that with travel high on their consideration, Indians are likely to extend their weekends into ‘smart weekend holidays’ thus accelerating the emerging trend of ‘Election Tourism', added the company.

Abraham Alapatt, president and group head - marketing, service quality, value added services and innovation said, “With our Ghar Jao Vote Karo campaign, we want to inspire Indians to vote – especially if they need to travel to their hometowns to exercise their franchise. Our intent is two-fold - motivate Indians pre-voting to make the effort and to thank them post-voting, with a special holiday offer of a discount and a travel bag. The campaign message of Ghar Jao Vote Karo - also makes for engaging social sharing - that we believe, will not just encourage voters but also serve to amplify this important message to others as well.”