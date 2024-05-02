RCB teams up with Naukri to recruit their "Fan-in-Chief"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has teamed up with Naukri to recruit their ultimate "Fan-in-Chief" through a quirky selection process that gets hosted as a 7-episode Instagram video series. The activity kicked off with RCB posting the Fan-In-Chief “Job” on Naukri, that’s home to millions of young professionals.

The first phase saw 100,000+ fans apply for the job and now the video series promises to chronicle the auditions & selection criteria tasks in a comical manner, and ultimately revealing the chosen fan in chief. The entire activity and content is conceptualized by Danish Sait.

“Doing content with or for RCB is always a pleasure for me because A) I am a fan B) the franchise has such immense faith in the creative process that it lets one be free. Naukri as well has had such an open minded approach to the whole journey that my team and I truly enjoyed penning this one down” Danish Sait.

As the campaign goes live, Shail Gaurav, EVP & Head of Marketing- Naukri, said “We wanted to tap into the IPL craze in a fun way but with an idea that could uniquely, unmistakably, only be from Naukri. Finding the sweet spot between our core proposition “Jobs” and IPL with a partner like RCB is what makes this so special & resonant with the younger audience base”

“We are delighted to partner with Naukri for this innovative campaign. This collaboration offers fans an exciting opportunity to engage with RCB and we are looking forward to a successful association together.” Commented Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.