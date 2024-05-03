Moment marketing | The priority of being first rather than being right is a misplaced one, says ASCI chief

Prachi Nigam topped Uttar Pradesh’s Class 10 board exams and her success catapulted her to national fame. But the best moment in her life so far quickly turned out to be the worst, in a sense, as trolls on social media had a field day commenting on her appearance after her photo appeared in the press. Nigam came in for widespread criticism because she had facial hair, which these social media users deemed to be unacceptable in a female, leading her to wonder in an interview if she would have been better off not being a topper, and remaining anonymous.

Many netizens fought back, voicing their support for Nigam. Several internet users raised serious concerns about online bullying and the impact of social media trolling and abuse on the UP board topper.

This incident also led to some brands jumping on the ‘moment marketing’ bandwagon. On April 28, homegrown personal-care brand Bombay Shaving Company released a print advertisement addressing Nigam, mentioning Bombae, its female-focused brand.

Bombay Shaving Company’s founder Shantanu Deshpande shared the ad on LinkedIn, with a post that said, “It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair. Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future.”

He added, “Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow Bae.”

What followed was a severe backlash that drew the attention of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). “While moment marketing seems very exciting for advertisers, they often slip up, because in their hurry to launch their ad to ride the wave, there is very little diligence,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary-general of the council, told Storyboard18 in an interview. “The usual protocols of approvals within an organisation may be overlooked in a race against time. It may also be the case that companies that indulge in mindless moment marketing do not have enough checks and balances in their creative development or approval process.”

Edited Excerpts

What did you make of Bombay Shaving Company’s ‘Dear Prachi’ ad?

The ad is being examined by ASCI due to concerns regarding its potential violation of ASCI codes, particularly regarding exploitation of the vulnerability of children and vulnerable populations. The ASCI jury will examine the ad and the advertiser’s response should the company choose to contest it (the jury’s finding).

Did the ad violate any ASCI code?

The ad has been picked up for examination in potential violation of the ASCI code that states: Advertisements shall not contain anything, whether in illustration or otherwise, which might result in their (children’s) physical, mental or moral harm, or which exploits their vulnerability.

Your take on moment marketing? What are its do's and don’ts?

Moment marketing presents exciting opportunities for advertisers, but missteps often occur due to rushed launches without sufficient diligence and oversight. This can lead to poorly-thought-out ads that may breach laws or advertising guidelines, and that may lack alignment with broader brand strategies.

● Do's: Conduct due diligence, ensure approvals within the organisation, and align the ad with the brand strategy.

● Don'ts: Rush the process, overlook approvals, use other peoples’ or brands’ goodwill, or create poorly conceived ads that exploit situations.

Are startups more lax about advertising codes than established brands?

It would be unfair to generalise. So long as an organisation has adequate checks and balances in its creative development and approval processes, and culturally believes in honest advertising, there should not be an issue. Having said that, there could be greater valuation and customer acquisition pressure, which could lead them to take shortcuts that eventually get their brands in trouble.

Why do we see so many missteps by startups when it comes to advertising?

Missteps by startups can stem from rushed moment marketing launches without proper consideration of broader brand strategies and potential legal or ethical implications. The priority of being first rather than being right is a misplaced one.

Has ‘moment marketing’ by companies violated ASCI codes? Are there any examples you can provide?

Moment marketing gone wrong can lead to potential violations of ASCI codes. Many moment marketing ads that we see have poor linkages with the larger brand strategy and approach, and may sometimes breach the law or advertising guidelines. The result is a social media backlash as well as scrutiny from regulators. During the last Olympics, we saw many brands being sued by a noted sportsperson for using her image.

Are any new laws likely to come up for agencies and brands after this fiasco?