Nautica India ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for Nautica India to launch SS-24 campaign

Myntra Jabong, the wholesale entity of ‘Myntra has announced Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, as the brand ambassador for renowned global lifestyle brand, Nautica in India. Khurrana will spearhead the brand's latest Spring Summer collection campaign which will be visible across regions nationally.
Nautica is available in physical stores and online on Myntra and Flipkart.
With Khurrana as the face of the campaign, Nautica aims to tap into the actor’s popularity and build deeper salience with premium fashionistas nationwide, stated the company.
The ad campaign highlights Nautica's latest season's collection, with Khurrana's visual montage emphasising the ease and style of a Nautica man. The campaign is being launched nationally across mediums, including, print, outdoor, social media and leading digital platforms. The Spring Summer collection is aimed at men between the ages of 22-60.