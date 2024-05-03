Nautica India ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for Nautica India to launch SS-24 campaign

Myntra Jabong, the wholesale entity of ‘Myntra has announced Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, as the brand ambassador for renowned global lifestyle brand, Nautica in India. Khurrana will spearhead the brand's latest Spring Summer collection campaign which will be visible across regions nationally.

Nautica is available in physical stores and online on Myntra and Flipkart.

With Khurrana as the face of the campaign, Nautica aims to tap into the actor’s popularity and build deeper salience with premium fashionistas nationwide, stated the company.