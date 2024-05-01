PokerBaazi launches ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?' campaign with Shahid Kapoor

PokerBaazi has released its latest brand campaign, ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?’. The campaign features the company’s brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The campaign intricately highlights how every Indian possesses innate Poker skills that are part of their day-to-day interactions and can be leveraged to become a Poker player.

Conveying the core message ‘Jo life mein khelta hai wo Poker bhi khel sakta hai’, the ads are filmed satirically to capture how the protagonist (Shahid Kapoor) uses skills that are often used in Poker, like quick thinking, outsmarting the opponent, reading people, calculating on the go, acting under pressure and calling a bluff, during various real life situations which make people around him believe that he is a Poker player.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO of Baazi Games shared, “Poker is a mind sport and through our messaging we have been able to establish the fact that like any other sport even Poker requires certain skills. In our latest campaign we are talking about a simple fact that we, as Indians, possess some of these skills which we use in our daily lives. You can use them to play Poker and at the same time playing Poker can make you get better at these life skills.”

The campaign has been conceptualized in collaboration with the creative agency Talented. The brand films will be aired during the ongoing Indian Premier League on Jio. The campaign will also feature an exhaustive OOH presence across cities.