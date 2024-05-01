Your situation is worse than a government department: Delhi High Court tells Meta

The Instagram page of Harper’s Bazaar India was recently blocked which led to a legal challenge regarding India's Information Technology Rules. The Delhi High Court criticised Meta for handling a complaint filed by TV Today, as per media reports.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora were surprised at Meta’s lack of responsiveness. The court emphasised the need for Meta to rectify its systems. "Your situation is worse than a government department," the court said. It added that failure to rectify would result in a formal order of condemnation.

Harper’s Bazaar India’s Instagram account was blocked following a third-party copyright complaint. TV Today argued that the IT Rules allow social media platforms to restrict access without allowing users to defend themselves.