Quick commerce faces high attrition challenge of gig workforce: TeamLease

While the quick commerce sector has continued its blitz through India’s urban landscapes, it is facing a severe challenge of high attrition among the gig workforce. The massive volatility in the delivery workforce has remained a structural challenge in quick commerce and ecommerce platforms, such as Flipkart, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, According to a report by TeamLease Services, as many as 31% of the employers have lamented over the voluntary exits of gig workers.

While there can be multiple reasons for high attrition, the report underscored that "platform-switching behavior, lack of long-term incentives, and the transitory nature of gig work," are the key factors the behind this trend.

Notably, the increased cost pressure has impacted the wages of the workers. Factors such as customer acquisition offers, free returns, and tight delivery deadlines have compressed the margins of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

The report mentioned, "Platforms are finding it harder to balance wage inflation in metros and tier-1 cities with sustainable unit economics. The competition is fierce—and every rupee saved or lost at the labor level adds up at scale".

The other major human resource challenge for quick commerce companies is 'time-bound hiring'. 25% of employers said that delays in onboarding can elevate churn risk.

'Expansion in gig roles'

Further, the report observed a the rise in job roles of gig workers, which is no more confined to delivery riders or freelancers, but is evolving into a strategic muscle across high-skill domains.

According to the report, 64% of employers report rising gig adoption in sales and customer service. Companies are leaning on contractual CX agents, outsourced telesales teams, and platform-based service models. Gig-based support also rising for inventory turnover, just-in-time logistics, and micro-fulfillment is gaining ground, especially in FMCG, Q-commerce, and D2C ecosystems.

Besides, finance and accounting are also relying on gig professionals for short-cycle needs such as internal audits, reconciliations, and regulatory filings—particularly around tax season support or compliance projects. Around 33% of the employers are now using gig talent in strategic domains—from product design and UX research to market entry consulting and GTM strategy.