EY India's Chairman & CEO Rajiv Memani appointed President of Confederation of Indian Industry

Rajiv Memani, chairman and chief executive officer of EY India, has been appointed as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2025-26 term.
He succeeds Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC, who held the position in the previous term.
In his new role, Memani expressed his honor in leading CII and emphasized the importance of collaboration and trust-building among industry stakeholders to enhance India's global competitiveness. He acknowledged the leadership of Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, and past presidents, including Sanjiv Puri, for shaping CII as a vital partner in nation-building.
Memani joined EY in the mid-1980s, initially working in assurance and tax services.
In 2004, Memani was appointed chairman and regional managing partner for EY India. He has also been a member of several policy advisory committees constituted by the Government of India. As the member of the policy advisory committees, he contributed to initiatives such as the drafting of the Direct Tax legislation in 2019 and efforts to simplify the Income Tax Act.