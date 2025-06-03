AI's rise sparks more caution than optimism across 17 markets: YouGov

ADVERTISEMENT
A recent YouGov survey across 17 markets reveals that global attitudes toward AI’s expanding role in everyday life over the next decade lean more toward caution than optimism.
More than one-fifth of respondents worldwide (22%) describe feeling ‘cautious’ about AI’s rise. Indonesians (34%) and Polish respondents (33%) lead in expressing caution, followed by thace French (30%), Singaporeans (27%), and Spanish (26%). Meanwhile, 17% of global respondents feel ‘concerned,’ with the highest levels reported in France (27%), the United States (26%), and Great Britain (25%).
Despite these concerns, 16% of respondents worldwide feel optimistic about AI’s future impact, and 7% say they are excited. Optimism is strongest in Hong Kong, where 33% express positive feelings about AI. Additionally, at least a quarter of respondents in Indonesia and India share this optimistic outlook. Indians (30%) and UAE residents (21%) stand out as the most excited about AI’s growth.
When it comes to AI-powered content experiences, 26% of global respondents find them helpful for discovering new content, though 18% view them as unhelpful and 32% remain unsure.
Regarding engagement with AI-generated influencers, about one in four respondents globally (23%) are likely to interact with these virtual personalities. Indians show the highest engagement potential at 55%, followed by UAE residents (51%) and Indonesians (48%). Notable interest is also present in Hong Kong (40%), Australia (30%), and Singapore (26%).
In contrast, Western markets such as Great Britain, Denmark, and the United States (each at 11%) exhibit the lowest likelihood of engaging with AI-generated influencers. In fact, respondents from these countries are more inclined to say they are unlikely to engage with content featuring AI influencers.