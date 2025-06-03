Karnataka HC questions Kamal Haasan's refusal to apologise, pitches free speech against cultural sensitivity

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday took strong exception to actor Kamal Haasan’s recent comment that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” observing that public figures must exercise caution when speaking on culturally sensitive issues. During a hearing on a plea filed by Raajkamal Films International, a production house co-founded by Haasan, the Court questioned the actor’s reluctance to apologise for the remark, which triggered backlash in Karnataka and led to calls for a boycott of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, Bar and Bench reported.

As per the media report, Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the matter, stated that freedom of expression is not a license to hurt public sentiment. “Language is emotion. No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments, especially on something as sensitive as linguistic identity,” he said.

Haasan’s statement, made during a promotional event in Chennai, was widely criticised in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to declare that his film would not be screened in the state unless an apology was issued. The Court questioned the basis of Haasan’s linguistic claim, asking, “Are you a historian or a linguist to make such assertions?”

While the petitioners argued that the statement was taken out of context and meant to reflect cultural camaraderie with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, the Court remained unconvinced. “You want commercial protection for a situation you created, but you won’t apologise? One apology would have resolved this,” remarked Justice Nagaprasanna.

The Court's rebuke touched on the broader responsibilities of celebrities in a pluralistic society. “You are not an ordinary citizen. What you say carries weight. Even common citizens face legal consequences for similar remarks, and here you refuse to say sorry?” the judge said.

The petitioners sought protection for the peaceful screening of Thug Life, slated for a June 5 release, and asked for security arrangements for the film’s cast, crew and viewers. They also urged the Court to restrain the KFCC and state authorities from obstructing the film's release.