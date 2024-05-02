Mahindra Auto sold 41,008 SUVs in April 2024

            

      By  Storyboard18May 2, 2024 10:35 AM
      Recently, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, reacted to an Internet user’s post that criticised Mahindra XUV 3XO saying it “can’t compete with Japanese and Americans in their own land.” Mahindra took to X and responded: “Thank you for your skepticism. It only fuels the fire in our bellies."

      Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2024 stood at 70,471 vehicles, a growth of 13%, including exports.

      In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 41,008 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 41,542 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,102.

      According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18% and 70,471 total vehicles, a 13% growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at INR 7.49lakhs, the XUV3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space.”

      Recently, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, reacted to an Internet user’s post that criticised Mahindra XUV 3XO saying it “can’t compete with Japanese and Americans in their own land.” The user wrote about Mahindra's new launch, “Your cars can’t compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land. Enjoy import substitution policies while they last. Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced. Trash cars.”

      “We hope to be around for the next 100 years, still fighting—every single day—for your approval,” he added.


