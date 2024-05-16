            

      Reliance Retail brings ASOS own brands to India

      Reliance Retail will establish multi-channel presence for ASOS own brands in the country.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 4:34 PM
      In the past, Reliance Retail has partnered with Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, and Coach. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Reliance Retail, and ASOS, the UK’s online fashion retailer have entered into a long-term licensing agreement. Under this, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in the country and will introduce ASOS’s curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the market through a multi-channel presence for and a diverse array of retail formats— including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

      In the past, Reliance Retail has partnered with Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, and Coach.

      The agreement is ASOS’ first country-wide exclusive retail partnership. Commenting on the partnership, Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “This reaffirms our status as India's premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.”

      José Antonio Ramos, chief executive officer, ASOS, said, “Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.”

      Reliance Retail and other subsidiaries and affiliates, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,836 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

      For its part, ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving twenty-somethings around the world. Through its app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in nine languages and over 200 markets, it offers a curated edit of thousands of products sourced from nearly 900 global and local third-party brands alongside a mix of fashion-led own-brand labels.


      First Published on May 16, 2024 4:34 PM

