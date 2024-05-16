HDFC Sky launches campaign for financial empowerment of women investors

HDFC Sky, the investment platform has launched a campaign for the financial empowerment of Women investors. The theme of the campaign is “GRWM- Getting Ready with Me, for the World”. An interactive web series will take place that will ensure the sharing of tips, advice, and stories to make the investment journey of Women investors smooth and successful.

As part of the campaign, HDFC Sky will be hosting an interactive web series with prominent Women leaders. The topics that will be covered are,

1. Baby Steps to Financial Security: Your Maternity Financial Wellness Guide 2. Her Portfolio, Her Power: Women and Wealth Creation in Stocks 3. Financial Independence: Women Taking Charge of Their Finances 4. Financial Resilience: Building a Strong Foundation for Single Mothers 5. She Invests: Unlocking Opportunities in the Stock Market for Women 6. Homemakers to Investors: Become a Financially Savvy Woman

Women's participation in the organized workforce is below 30 percent currently, with the rising Literacy rate more and more women will participate in the work, eventually bringing it to par with their male counterparts. The need of the hour is 'Financial Literacy' for all Women to enable them to invest responsibly. Most household budgets are handled by women alone. As per AMFI data, the share of women in industry assets has expanded from 15% in March 2017 to nearly 21% as of December 2023.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said, At HDFC securities, we strive to make investing simple and easy to understand. In the past decade, we have witnessed a rise in women investors in equities. Women participating in equities and financial investment at large is important to deepen the Indian markets.”

He further added, “The idea behind the initiative is to share investment tips for women investors, to help them invest responsibly and thereby create long-term wealth. Despite all the education and advancement, we still see Women leaving all investment decisions to their male counterparts. The drive will help them address these issues and empower them to act on their own as they do in other fields of life. These interactive webinars will help with insights on investments and planning for different stages of life from Women industry leaders.” Sandeep Bhardwaj, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC securities, “Indian women investors have become a force to reckon with. This segment must have awareness and financial literacy to make informed decisions. The initiative is undertaken to help them with ⁠insights from women industry leaders on investments and planning for different stages of life.”