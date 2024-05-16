Acer Group launches Acerpure; marks its entry into consumer electronics category

Acer Group, a global leader in IT and technology solutions, announced its entrance into the consumer electronics market with the launch of Acerpure brand in India at a launch event in Bengaluru.

The launch event saw the presence of Andrew Hou, president of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group; Harish Kohli, president and managing director of Acer India, Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India; Stanley Kao, president, Acerpure Inc.; Vasudeva. G, director, Acerpure India, and Sunil Vachani co-founder and executive chairman from Dixon Technologies.

At the launch event, Acerpure unveiled its flagship product, Acerpure TV, featuring state-of-the-art technology and a viewing experience. Launched in four sizes 32, 43, 55, and 65 inch, Acerpure TVs boast enhanced contrast, deeper blacks, and dazzling brightness, stated the company.

Additionally, Acerpure showcased a diverse range of consumer electronics products, including Air Circulator Fans, Water Purifiers, Hand-held Vacuum Cleaners, two robotic vacuum cleaners, Hair Dryer, and Hair Styler. Acerpure India plans to diversify its offerings, introducing a range of products including, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more.

Another highlight of the event is an announcement on a Make-In-India partnership between Acerpure and Dixon Technologies, the leading Indian electronics manufacturer, wherein Dixon will undertake the manufacturing of Acerpure products in its facilities starting with state-of-the-art TVs. Leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, this collaboration is not only set to empower local talent but also catalyze technological innovation and foster job creation.

Andrew Hou, president of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Group said, "We are excited to launch Acerpure in India. The Indian market holds immense potential for Acerpure's growth and innovation. With our focus on technological excellence and sustainability, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers. As we venture into this new market, our dedication to innovation remains unwavering. Acerpure represents more than just a product launch; it signifies the dawn of a new era in home appliances and consumer electronics with a key focus on Make-In-India.”

Harish Kohli, president and managing director of Acer India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, "As we embark on this transformative journey with Acerpure's debut in India, we are exhilarated by the opportunity to contribute to the nation's burgeoning consumer electronics market. This milestone signifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and our heartfelt commitment to the vibrant Indian consumer electronics landscape. Through this collaboration with Dixon Technologies, we are poised to usher in a wave of locally manufactured products, aligning seamlessly with the Make in India initiative. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the nation. Together, we look forward to crafting cutting-edge solutions that resonate with the diverse needs and aspirations of Indian consumers, empowering them to embrace a brighter, technologically enriched future."