Ankur Warikoo: 'In the world of Shark Tank, everyone thinks that people with a job are losers'

Ankur Warikoo is an internet mentor and creator of motivational content for 18-24 year old Indian consumers. His videos about personal growth and finance are hugely popular. He was also the founding CEO of nearbuy.com and the founding CEO of Groupon’s India business.

Warikoo recently took to LinkedIn to talk about a particular downside of the Shark Tank India show effect. He slammed people who think that holding a corporate job instead of starting your own business means selling your soul.

He said, "In the world of Shark Tank, everyone thinks that people with a job are losers. That they have sold their soul. They have become part of a rat race. Everyone thinks that they should start their own business."

"That’s a lie."

He added, "A corporate job, early in your career, can shape you up meaningfully.

1. It gives you financial stability. Which sets up a good foundation for you to be able to take risks in the future.

2. It teaches you the power of planning, of systems, of processes.

3. It shows you the magic of teams and how your individual contribution at a micro level comes together with that of several others, to create impact at a macro level."