comScore            

How it Works

Ankur Warikoo: 'In the world of Shark Tank, everyone thinks that people with a job are losers'

Ankur Warikoo slams people who think that holding a corporate job instead of starting your own business means selling your soul.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 11:29 AM
Ankur Warikoo: 'In the world of Shark Tank, everyone thinks that people with a job are losers'
He added, "A corporate job, early in your career, can shape you up meaningfully. (Image sourced via X)

Ankur Warikoo is an internet mentor and creator of motivational content for 18-24 year old Indian consumers. His videos about personal growth and finance are hugely popular. He was also the founding CEO of nearbuy.com and the founding CEO of Groupon’s India business.

Warikoo recently took to LinkedIn to talk about a particular downside of the Shark Tank India show effect. He slammed people who think that holding a corporate job instead of starting your own business means selling your soul.

He said, "In the world of Shark Tank, everyone thinks that people with a job are losers. That they have sold their soul. They have become part of a rat race. Everyone thinks that they should start their own business."

"That’s a lie."

He added, "A corporate job, early in your career, can shape you up meaningfully.

1. It gives you financial stability. Which sets up a good foundation for you to be able to take risks in the future.

2. It teaches you the power of planning, of systems, of processes.

3. It shows you the magic of teams and how your individual contribution at a micro level comes together with that of several others, to create impact at a macro level."

"There is a place for startups. And there is a place for jobs. You do your thing. Instead of living in FOMO. No one becomes cool by dissing the choices of others."


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2024 11:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke prompts reflection on health and wellbeing

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suffering a stroke prompts reflection on health and wellbeing

How it Works

Nithin Kamath reveals he had a stroke 6 weeks ago; 'Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count'

Nithin Kamath reveals he had a stroke 6 weeks ago; 'Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count'

How it Works

Demand for AI talent growing at 15 percent in India: Nasscom BCG report

Demand for AI talent growing at 15 percent in India: Nasscom BCG report

How it Works

IPL 2024: Disney Star maintains TV ad rates at Rs17-Rs18 lakh for 10 seconds

IPL 2024: Disney Star maintains TV ad rates at Rs17-Rs18 lakh for 10 seconds

How it Works

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast suspended for 3 months in adherence to political decorum

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast suspended for 3 months in adherence to political decorum

How it Works

Byju Raveendran to employees: I continue to remain CEO

Byju Raveendran to employees: I continue to remain CEO

How it Works

Reliance and Disney to sign binding merger pact to create mega media entity: Reports

Reliance and Disney to sign binding merger pact to create mega media entity: Reports
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!