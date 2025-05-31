            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • kamal-haasans-films-face-blanket-ban-in-karnataka-over-language-controversy-says-minister-shivaraj-tangadagi-68208

Kamal Haasan’s films face blanket ban in Karnataka over language controversy, says Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

The controversy stems from Haasan’s comments during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, where he reportedly said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”

By  Storyboard18May 31, 2025 12:39 PM
Kamal Haasan’s films face blanket ban in Karnataka over language controversy, says Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi
The controversy stems from Haasan’s comments during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, where he reportedly said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”

Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan is at the centre of a fresh controversy after his remarks about the Kannada language drew sharp criticism in Karnataka. The fallout has escalated significantly, with the state’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, asserting that all of Haasan’s films could be banned in the state unless the actor issues a public apology.

The controversy stems from Haasan’s comments during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, where he reportedly said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The remark triggered widespread backlash across Karnataka, with many seeing it as a slight against the Kannada language and its historical roots.

Film Chamber Backs Industry Boycott In response, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has taken a hardline stance. KFCC President M. Narasimhalu announced that theatre owners and film distributors across the state have voluntarily decided not to screen Kamal Haasan’s films unless he retracts his statement and offers an apology.

“If Kamal Haasan does not apologise for his remarks, we will not allow the release of his upcoming or past films in Karnataka,” Narasimhalu said, adding that the Chamber views the issue as a matter of cultural respect and linguistic pride.

Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi echoed the KFCC’s sentiments, stating that as the Minister for Kannada and Culture, he fully supports the industry’s decision. “I have already written a letter regarding this issue. The Film Chamber of Commerce has taken a good decision and publicly declared that if Kamal Haasan doesn’t apologise within two days, his films will be banned,” Tangadagi said.

He went on to stress that no derogatory comments about Kannada or its heritage would be tolerated by the state. When asked directly whether a full ban on all of Haasan’s films would be enforced if he refused to apologise, Tangadagi confirmed: “Yes.”


Tags
First Published on May 31, 2025 12:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Airbnb’s Brian Chesky breaks down the crucial differences between founders and managers

Airbnb’s Brian Chesky breaks down the crucial differences between founders and managers

Brand Marketing

Tamil Nadu is the Goldilocks for a perfect launch: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Tamil Nadu is the Goldilocks for a perfect launch: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Brand Makers

Patanjali Ayurved under scrutiny over 'suspicious' financial transactions: Reports

Patanjali Ayurved under scrutiny over 'suspicious' financial transactions: Reports

Brand Makers

Oyo's rebranding: Founder Ritesh Agarwal seeks suggestions for new name

Oyo's rebranding: Founder Ritesh Agarwal seeks suggestions for new name

Brand Makers

Apollo Tyres reshapes global marketing, elevates Udyan Ghai to lead new centralised team

Apollo Tyres reshapes global marketing, elevates Udyan Ghai to lead new centralised team

Brand Marketing

New York Times licenses content to Amazon for AI training

New York Times licenses content to Amazon for AI training

Brand Marketing

BIS to tighten standards, improve testing; approves Rs 78 cr boost for testing infrastructure

BIS to tighten standards, improve testing; approves Rs 78 cr boost for testing infrastructure