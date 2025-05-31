Kamal Haasan’s films face blanket ban in Karnataka over language controversy, says Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan is at the centre of a fresh controversy after his remarks about the Kannada language drew sharp criticism in Karnataka. The fallout has escalated significantly, with the state’s Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, asserting that all of Haasan’s films could be banned in the state unless the actor issues a public apology.

The controversy stems from Haasan’s comments during a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, where he reportedly said that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The remark triggered widespread backlash across Karnataka, with many seeing it as a slight against the Kannada language and its historical roots.

Film Chamber Backs Industry Boycott In response, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has taken a hardline stance. KFCC President M. Narasimhalu announced that theatre owners and film distributors across the state have voluntarily decided not to screen Kamal Haasan’s films unless he retracts his statement and offers an apology.

“If Kamal Haasan does not apologise for his remarks, we will not allow the release of his upcoming or past films in Karnataka,” Narasimhalu said, adding that the Chamber views the issue as a matter of cultural respect and linguistic pride.

Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi echoed the KFCC’s sentiments, stating that as the Minister for Kannada and Culture, he fully supports the industry’s decision. “I have already written a letter regarding this issue. The Film Chamber of Commerce has taken a good decision and publicly declared that if Kamal Haasan doesn’t apologise within two days, his films will be banned,” Tangadagi said.