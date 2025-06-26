From Intel to Bumble, mass layoffs continue in June, with over 10,000 jobs to go

A fresh wave of mass layoffs has hit the US-based companies in June and over 1 lakh job cuts have already taken place at the technology giants in the first half of 2025.

Semiconductor giant, Intel, has begun layoffs in California of 20% of its global workforce, that is around 10,000 of its workers in July. The anticipated job cuts may happen despite Intel receiving more than $2 billion in federal funding under President Biden's signature CHIPS Act.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has planned to terminate more employees from sales and marketing roles. The Redmond-based company, which said it was firing more than 6,000 employees in mid-May, later terminated another 305 Washington employees.

Media & Entertainment giant Walt Disney has also announced a spate of layoffs, with product and technology division staff affected this time. According to Adweek, the latest round of layoffs impacts under 2% of the group. Earlier this year, Disney cut nearly 200 roles at ABC News and its Entertainment Networks divisions.

This week, dating platform Bumble has joined the list of companies who have sacked hundreds of staff. Bumble is likely to cut 240 job roles, 30% of its workforce in the coming days. Rival Match also announced a 13% reduction last month.

The companies have attributed the layoffs to streamlining their work operation, cost cutting, and increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Recently, Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy also informed that the e-commerce firm will substantially shrink its workforce in the coming years as it adopts generative AI tools and AI agents.

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy wrote to Amazon employees in the memo.

Amazon's rival Walmart has also announced that it will lay off 381 employees across four locations in Silicon Valley. As per the San Francisco Chronicle report, the layoffs in Sunnyvale are scheduled to take effect on 22 August, which are part of broader restructuring efforts.

Sports retailer Nike has also said it will be laying off some of its employees in its technology division. While the company has not specified how many employees will be laid off, the company will shift some of the work to third-party vendors.