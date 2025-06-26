YouTube bars under-16 users to host live streaming

YouTube has tightened child safety rules, restricting users below 16 from live streaming. The new policy will take off from 22 July, the Google-owned online streaming platform said.

Earlier, teens from 13 or above could host live streaming on the YouTube platform. However, under the revised rules, the creators between 13 and 15 years can appear on live stream but an adult must be visibly present on camera throughout the session, and must hold a managerial role, such as owner or editor of that particular channel.

YouTube will disable the live chat, or revoke access to the livestreaming feature if a teen violates the rules.

"As of 22 July, we are increasing the minimum age required to livestream to 16 years old. This means that creators will need to be 16 or older to be able to livestream on YouTube. Additionally, live streams featuring 13 to 15-year-olds who are not visibly accompanied by an adult may have their live chat disabled and the account may temporarily lose access to live chat or other features. Please note that, in the future, we plan to take down these live streams and the account may temporarily lose its ability to live stream," YouTube mentioned on its official website.

"If you're under 16 and an adult is willing to live stream with you, you can give the adult access to your channel as an editor, manager or owner. This allows the adult to start the live stream from your account while still reaching your audience through your own channel," it added.

The move has come months after Meta announced a similar restriction on its social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.