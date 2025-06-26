Bumble to cut 30% of global workforce as online dating sector faces inflection point

Bumble is laying off approximately 30% of its global workforce, or about 240 employees, as the company seeks to return to its startup roots amid ongoing challenges in the online dating market. The announcement came via a regulatory filing on June 25, with the company stating the move is part of a strategic realignment designed to accelerate product innovation and improve execution across teams.

The Austin-based dating app firm expects to incur non-recurring costs of $13 million to $18 million due to severance and related employee expenses, primarily spread across the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year. However, Bumble anticipates annualized savings of $35 million to $40 million, which will be redirected into enhancing technology and product development efforts.

CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd noted that the layoffs are necessary for Bumble to regain the flexibility and speed of a startup. “The dating industry is at an inflection point,” she said, acknowledging a shift in user behavior, particularly among Gen Z users, who are increasingly disengaged from traditional swipe-based platforms. Wolfe Herd emphasized the need for fundamental changes in how dating platforms serve modern users, stressing the importance of product innovation.

The announcement came alongside an updated revenue forecast for Q2 2025, which Bumble raised to $244–249 million, up from an earlier guidance of $235–243 million.

Bumble’s move mirrors broader trends in the online dating sector. Earlier this year, rival Match Group also laid off around 13% of its workforce, citing similar pressures and the need for operational efficiency.

For Bumble, the cuts come three months after founder Herd reassumed the role of CEO, promising the company's performance by focusing on match-making quality.

