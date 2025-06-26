            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • bumble-to-cut-30-of-global-workforce-as-online-dating-sector-faces-inflection-point-71870

Bumble to cut 30% of global workforce as online dating sector faces inflection point

Dating app major lays off 240 employees to streamline operations, regain agility, and fund product innovation.

By  Storyboard18Jun 26, 2025 8:54 AM
Bumble to cut 30% of global workforce as online dating sector faces inflection point
In February 2024 also, Bumble announced that it would cut about 350 roles. (Image source: Bumble)

Bumble is laying off approximately 30% of its global workforce, or about 240 employees, as the company seeks to return to its startup roots amid ongoing challenges in the online dating market. The announcement came via a regulatory filing on June 25, with the company stating the move is part of a strategic realignment designed to accelerate product innovation and improve execution across teams.

The Austin-based dating app firm expects to incur non-recurring costs of $13 million to $18 million due to severance and related employee expenses, primarily spread across the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year. However, Bumble anticipates annualized savings of $35 million to $40 million, which will be redirected into enhancing technology and product development efforts.

CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd noted that the layoffs are necessary for Bumble to regain the flexibility and speed of a startup. “The dating industry is at an inflection point,” she said, acknowledging a shift in user behavior, particularly among Gen Z users, who are increasingly disengaged from traditional swipe-based platforms. Wolfe Herd emphasized the need for fundamental changes in how dating platforms serve modern users, stressing the importance of product innovation.

The announcement came alongside an updated revenue forecast for Q2 2025, which Bumble raised to $244–249 million, up from an earlier guidance of $235–243 million.

Bumble’s move mirrors broader trends in the online dating sector. Earlier this year, rival Match Group also laid off around 13% of its workforce, citing similar pressures and the need for operational efficiency.

For Bumble, the cuts come three months after founder Herd reassumed the role of CEO, promising the company's performance by focusing on match-making quality.

It is to be noted that this is not the firt job cuts at Bumble. In February 2024, Bumble announced that it would cut about 350 roles. It was then expected that the company will incur about $20 million to $25 million in one-time charges through the whole layoff process.


Tags
First Published on Jun 26, 2025 8:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Nestlé USA to remove synthetic food colors by mid-2026, joining industry-wide health push

Nestlé USA to remove synthetic food colors by mid-2026, joining industry-wide health push

How it Works

SEBI slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on BSE for granting early access to corporate disclosures

SEBI slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on BSE for granting early access to corporate disclosures

How it Works

From $30 to 300 billion! India’s online commerce set to 10X by 2030, reveals Bessemer Venture Partner report

From $30 to 300 billion! India’s online commerce set to 10X by 2030, reveals Bessemer Venture Partner report

How it Works

Prasar Bharati calls for stakeholder claims on Doordarshan Classics before 45-day deadline

Prasar Bharati calls for stakeholder claims on Doordarshan Classics before 45-day deadline

How it Works

Centre tightens Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, mandates mobile number validation for all service platforms

Centre tightens Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, mandates mobile number validation for all service platforms

How it Works

FSSAI’s alco-bev standard amendments open doors for innovation, but also creative avenues for surrogate ads

FSSAI’s alco-bev standard amendments open doors for innovation, but also creative avenues for surrogate ads

How it Works

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM

LIC India leads BFSI sector TV advertising with 12% share: TAM