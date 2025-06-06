2025 tech layoffs: Microsoft, Google, LinkedIn among companies cutting thousands of jobs

Global tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees as of June 2025, with Microsoft firing over 6,000 of its workforce alone. Apart from Microsoft, tech giants like Google, Intel, and the job search platform LinkedIn also laid off hundreds of staff until June 6. Companies attributed the layoff as part of cost-cutting measures, streamlining of work operations, and restructuring of global businesses among others.

Additionally, global uncertainty, tariff war, and inflationary pressures were the other key factors behind the layoffs.

According to the analysis by Storyboard18, the major layoffs happened in May, with more than 16,000 employees showing pink slips.

'Tech layoffs in 2025'

Microsoft fired more than 6,000 staff to streamline its operations, impacting majorly the middle management staff. CEO Satya Nadella highlighted that the job cuts were due to "reorganization rather than performance".

Meta also announced major job cuts this year. Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg-owned tech behemoth has announced to fire 3,600 employees as part of a performance-driven restructuring. Zuckerberg said the company will cut low-performing employees this year. Meanwhile, Meta has laid off employees from the Reality Labs division, which is responsible for developing apps and games for Quest VR headsets.

According to a Bloomberg report, Salesforce is another firm that has fired 1,000 staff in a restructuring exercise.

Early this week, professional networking platform LinkedIn laid off 281 employees across California. The affected employees were mainly software engineers, product managers, and account directors.

Reports have also emerged that e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to cut 14,000 jobs this year. The company has already fired 200 employees in January 2025. It recently laid off 100 employees from its Deices and Service division.

Search engine giant Google trimmed around 200 jobs from its Global Business Organization, Pixel, Android, and Chrome divisions. Disney hit by major global layoffs across TV & film entertainment, corporate finance