            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • digital-entertainment-summit-2025-to-debut-in-delhi-as-india-stakes-its-claim-on-the-future-of-global-media-69595

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

As India eyes global leadership in media, entertainment and gaming, Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit, set to take place on June 27 in the capital, will spotlight the bold strategies, policy pathways and creative innovations shaping the future of the industry.

By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2025 12:40 PM
Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media
The launch of the Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit reflects India's intent to not just participate in the global entertainment future - but to lead it. From tech to talent, the country is laying the groundwork for a digital-first economy that could define the next decade of global growth.

With the world’s largest digital population and a media economy growing at breakneck speed, India is positioning itself as a formidable force in shaping the future of global entertainment. The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), set to take place on June 27 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, is the latest sign of the country’s ambitions and rising influence.

Backed by Network18 Group, with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol and Forbes India, the summit arrives amid a global recalibration of digital power. The event builds on momentum from the government’s landmark World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), and seeks to define the next chapter of the digital entertainment revolution - one with India at its center.

India’s digital entertainment economy is not just expanding; it's accelerating. With a population that is not only vast but digitally native, the country is redefining how content is created, distributed and consumed. A striking example is the gaming sector, which posted a 23% year-on-year revenue growth in FY2023-24, reaching $3.8 billion.

That growth isn’t occurring in a vacuum. It is bolstered by a determined government push to make India a global hub for AVGC — Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast this sector as central to India’s creative and economic future, pledging support through infrastructure, talent development and policy frameworks aimed at unlocking its full potential.

DES 2025 will convene a powerful coalition of policymakers, regulators, platform leaders, creators and marketers to chart a roadmap for sustainable expansion. Key agenda items include:

Creating a progressive regulatory framework for online gaming

Harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance content creation and gameplay

Monetization strategies for gaming platforms and digital content

Strengthening global partnerships and cross-sector innovation

Enabling creator economies through policy clarity and digital infrastructure

As the lines between technology, content and commerce continue to blur, India’s digital-forward posture gives it an edge in setting trends that resonate far beyond its borders. The country is no longer a passive consumer of global content, it is fast becoming an architect of its next era.

In a world increasingly shaped by digital ecosystems, the nation's leadership in entertainment, powered by data, demographics and ambition, may well define the creative economy of the next decade. The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit is a signal to the world: the future of entertainment is being scripted in India.


Tags
First Published on Jun 11, 2025 12:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Television

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Digital

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Digital

Threads to break away from Instagram with independent DM feature

Threads to break away from Instagram with independent DM feature

Digital

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

How it Works

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

Brand Makers

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'

Vijay Mallya 'humbled', 'overwhelmed' after podcast goes viral; some users call it 'image laundering'