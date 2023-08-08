TRAI issues consultation paper on regulatory framework for broadcast, cable service review

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today issued Consultation Paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services’.

The consultation paper seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders.

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 5th September 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 19th September 2023

In line with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI introduced the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services on 3rd March 2017. Following legal scrutiny in the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, the framework was enforced from 29th December 2018. To tackle issues arising post-implementation, TRAI, after consultations, introduced the amended framework 2020 on 1st January 2020. While High Courts upheld its validity, a few provisions faced challenges. Amidst new tariffs and stakeholder concerns, a committee was formed to discuss implementation problems, leading to TRAI issuing a consultation paper on "Issues related to New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on 7th May 2022.

After due consultation process, TRAI, on 22nd November 2022, notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which covered issues like continuance of forbearance on MRP of TV channels, ceiling of Rs. 19- on MRP of a TV Channel price for inclusion in bouquet, discount of 45 percent on sum of the price of individual channels while forming bouquet and additional incentives of 15 percent by broadcaster to be permitted on bouquets.