comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI issues consultation paper on regulatory framework for broadcast, cable service review

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 5th September 2023.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyAug 8, 2023 2:16 PM
TRAI issues consultation paper on regulatory framework for broadcast, cable service review
In line with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI introduced the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services on 3rd March 2017. Following legal scrutiny in the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, the framework was enforced from 29th December 2018. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today issued Consultation Paper on ‘Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services’.

The consultation paper seeks to address the issues related to tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders.

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 5th September 2023. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 19th September 2023

In line with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI introduced the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services on 3rd March 2017. Following legal scrutiny in the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, the framework was enforced from 29th December 2018. To tackle issues arising post-implementation, TRAI, after consultations, introduced the amended framework 2020 on 1st January 2020. While High Courts upheld its validity, a few provisions faced challenges. Amidst new tariffs and stakeholder concerns, a committee was formed to discuss implementation problems, leading to TRAI issuing a consultation paper on "Issues related to New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on 7th May 2022.

After due consultation process, TRAI, on 22nd November 2022, notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which covered issues like continuance of forbearance on MRP of TV channels, ceiling of Rs. 19- on MRP of a TV Channel price for inclusion in bouquet, discount of 45 percent on sum of the price of individual channels while forming bouquet and additional incentives of 15 percent by broadcaster to be permitted on bouquets.

The Stakeholders' Committee also listed several other issues for subsequent consideration by TRAI. In addition, the Authority held multiple meetings with representatives of broadcasters, MSOs, DTH operators and LCOs. Several issues were put forward during these meetings. TRAI has considered some relevant suggestions given by various stakeholders and in order to address those this consultation paper has been issued.


Tags
First Published on Aug 8, 2023 2:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Profit falls 97 percent at Rs 3.9 cr, ad revenue drops 2.6 percent

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Profit falls 97 percent at Rs 3.9 cr, ad revenue drops 2.6 percent

Quantum Brief

TV advertising midyear report 2023: H1 reflects modest performance, optimism for promising H2

TV advertising midyear report 2023: H1 reflects modest performance, optimism for promising H2

Quantum Brief

ASCI broadens the definition of celebrities in its code, to include social media influencers with high following

ASCI broadens the definition of celebrities in its code, to include social media influencers with high following

Quantum Brief

Ducati onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Ducati onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Lodestar UM bags Protean’s integrated media mandate

Lodestar UM bags Protean’s integrated media mandate

Quantum Brief

'Elon Musk, you beauty': Indian influencers after earning from X's ad revenue sharing scheme

'Elon Musk, you beauty': Indian influencers after earning from X's ad revenue sharing scheme

Quantum Brief

Zee Learn, Essel Group's educational arm, seals settlement deal with JC Flowers ARC

Zee Learn, Essel Group's educational arm, seals settlement deal with JC Flowers ARC

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns: The young generation is looking for opportunities to voice and showcase creativity, says Vaishali Verma

YoungGuns: The young generation is looking for opportunities to voice and showcase creativity, says Vaishali Verma