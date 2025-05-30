Adman Sandeep Goyal files PIL in Punjab & Haryana HC against surrogate ads

Veteran advertising executive Sandeep Goyal has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, urging strict enforcement of existing laws designed to protect public health—particularly that of the nation’s youth—from the harmful effects of misleading and surrogate advertisements.

The petition, heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel, prompted the issuance of notices to the Central Government, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Goyal, 62, a Chandigarh resident and Managing Director of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Private Limited, has been a long-standing critic of surrogate advertising. Notably, he has refrained from working with tobacco and alcohol brands since their advertising was officially banned in India. Asserting that he holds no personal or financial stake in the matter, Goyal’s petition calls attention to violations of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994; the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003; and the CCPA Guidelines on Misleading Advertisements issued in 2022.

The PIL lists glaring examples of ads for products like cardamom, glassware, and brown sugar, which serve as fronts for banned tobacco and alcohol promotions. Goyal claims that these “dummy” products are marketed solely to exploit regulatory loopholes and deceive viewers, particularly minors and young adults.

Argued by advocate Aadil Singh Boparai, the PIL highlights the prevalence of surrogate advertisements for products such as Vimal Elaichi, Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi, and Pan Bahar—many of which are aired during primetime television, including popular cricket tournaments. These ads often feature high-profile celebrities and, according to the petition, glamorize tobacco-related products under the guise of mouth fresheners and other permissible items.

The petition includes a list of nearly 40 instances between November 2024 and May 2025 where surrogate ads aired across major news and sports channels. It also reveals that top celebrities have lent their faces to such campaigns, further legitimizing and glamorizing harmful substances.

Citing a growing public health crisis, Goyal emphasizes the urgency of regulatory reforms. “The nation risks losing its productive youth to addiction,” he writes, urging the court to direct the establishment of a centralized complaint redressal mechanism under government oversight.

“The country is undergoing a health crisis wherein the youth of the nation is getting addicted to alcohol and tobacco at a tender age,” the petition states. “Advertisements, which use renowned celebrities to promote their products, not only encourage consumption but also validate these harmful habits through their glamorous portrayal.”

Goyal’s petition also criticizes the ineffectiveness of industry self-regulation, including oversight by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and advocates for more stringent, government-led enforcement.