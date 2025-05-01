WAVES 2025: India's global entertainment summit aims to chart a $50 billion future

The four-day World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio World Convention Centre on May 1. WAVES 2025 seeks to position India as a major player in the global media and entertainment industry. With ambitions to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, WAVES represents a strategic push to elevate India's influence in content creation, technology, and cultural exports.

Billed as the largest of its kind in Asia, the summit sprawls across an impressive 15,000 square meters. The event has attracted over 100 leading exhibitors, including global giants and Indian powerhouses. Indian film and entertainment industry's most prominent figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and Allu Arjun, are scheduled to appear, lending the event both gravitas and glitter.

Amid an impressive lineup of global and Indian dignitaries, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s presence carries particular weight. On May 1, he will take the stage at Jasmine, Jio World Centre, to deliver a keynote address titled “Building the Next Global Entertainment Revolution from India.” The address will chart out a roadmap for India to emerge not just as a content-rich nation, but as a leader in shaping global entertainment trends.

WAVES 2025 will also feature top names from the global tech and entertainment industries, including Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix), Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube), and Adam Mosseri (Head, Instagram). Their presence, along with Ambani’s, reflects the Summit’s growing stature as a global forum for cross-sector collaboration and innovation in media.

In the lead-up to the event, PM Modi had convened a virtual meeting with key figures on the WAVES Advisory Board (in February), including Ambani, Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Anand Mahindra (Chairperson, Mahindra Group), and Ekta R Kapoor, among others. Cinema icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajinikanth are also members of the board, highlighting the Summit’s ambitious scope.

A Grand Vision, Rooted in Culture

At the heart of WAVES 2025 is the Bharat Pavilion, a 1,470 square meter space dedicated to showcasing India’s creative legacy through the theme “Kala to Code.” Divided into four zones — Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, and Creator’s Leap — the exhibit traces storytelling traditions from Vedic chants and visual art to AI-driven content production.

In addition, state pavilions from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, and others highlight local media infrastructure and cultural strengths. Start-up and MSME zones offer rising creators and technologists the chance to engage with investors and partners on a global stage.

Gaming and esports will also take center stage in a massive arena featuring heavyweights such as Microsoft Xbox, Dream11, Nazara, Krafton, and JioGames, reflecting the industry’s growing clout in India’s digital economy.

Yet, beyond the red carpets and celebrity panels, the summit has placed a strong emphasis on innovation and problem-solving. In the months leading up to the event, WAVES hosted a series of competitions designed to tackle some of the industry's most pressing issues including digital piracy and fostering community radio, among other creative competitions. In total, 32 challenges have yielded over 750 finalists, representing a growing intersection of content and code in India’s media ecosystem.

India’s media and entertainment industry, which generated ₹2.5 lakh crore in 2024, has not been immune to global headwinds. The post-pandemic landscape has dramatically reshaped consumption habits. While digital platforms are soaring, traditional segments such as linear television, animation, and cinema are facing turbulent times.

According to an EY-FICCI report released in March, the industry’s growth slowed to 3.3 percent in 2024, a marked drop from 8.3 percent the previous year. Despite challenges, digital continues to shine as the industry's growth engine. Digital advertising expanded by 17 percent, reaching Rs70,000 crore and accounting for 55 percent of India’s total ad spend. Short-form video, e-commerce advertising, and social media were key drivers.