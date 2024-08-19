Maestro Ustad Amzad Ali’s son compose patriotic music for Independence Day

Prestige Group, one of the India's leading real estate developers, recently announced the release of a special patriotic music composed by the musicians, Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali, son of the legendary Ustad Amzad Ali. This inspiring composition has been created in honour of India’s 78th Independence Day.
This musical creation, unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day is a stirring blend of traditional Indian classical music with contemporary rhythms, reflecting the diverse cultural heritage of India.
Commenting on the collaboration, Uzma Irfan, Director, Corporate Communications, Prestige Group, said, “We at Prestige Group are deeply honoured to be associated with such a moving and patriotic musical composition. Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali have truly captured the spirit of India’s Independence with this anthem. It is not just a music but a reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom and the values we uphold as a nation. This collaboration reflects our commitment to celebrating and nurturing the cultural and artistic heritage of our country.”
The composition blends the rich legacy of Ustad Amaz Ali's musical genius with modern elements, creating an evocative piece that celebrates India's 78 years of independence. Amaan and Ayaan who have inherited their father's extraordinary musical prowess, has poured their passion and respect for the country into every note of this anthem.