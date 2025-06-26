CNN-News18 Town Hall returns with ‘The Defence Edition’ to celebrate India's strength, strategy and self-reliance

The highly anticipated CNN-News18 Town Hall is set to make a grand comeback on Saturday, 28 June 2025 with ‘The Defence Edition.’ Renowned for its dynamic and thought-provoking discussions, CNN-News18 Town Hall – The Defence Edition will celebrate India's resilience and patriotic spirit.

This edition is themed ‘Borders to Business – The Strength of Bharat’, and is both a tribute and a timely conversation, highlighting the unwavering spirit of India’s defence forces and the strategic strength of indigenous capabilities.

Over the years, this platform has brought together leaders from politics, business, and culture to engage in impactful discussions on key national issues. In this pivotal moment, CNN-News18 Town Hall - The Defence Edition will convene India’s most respected defence personnel to share insights on issues strengthening India from borders to business.

This special edition will feature a series of compelling sessions on national security, modern warfare, indigenous defence production, Operation Sindoor, and lessons from the recent war.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), will set the stage with an incisive perspective on ‘The Age of Modern Warfare’, highlighting how the battlefield is evolving and what India must do to stay ahead. In the session ‘Forging India’s Defence Independence’, Defence Secretary of India Rajesh Kumar Singh will outline the government's strategic roadmap for achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

In a rare and stirring session titled ‘From Sindoor to Seema’, Assistant Commandant of Border Security Force, Neha Bhandari, along with three fellow women officers who were part of Operation Sindoor, will share their experiences and insights from the frontlines. Lt. Gen Vinod G. Khandare (Retd.), Former Principal Adviser to the Ministry of Defence, and Dr Sudhir Mishra, DRDO Chair, Former Director General, DRDO and Ex - CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace, will take the stage to present ‘Made in India, Made for World’, focusing on India's growing global defence footprint.

Dr. B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO, will reflect on ‘Defence Aatmanirbharta: Opportunities Ahead’, offering key insights into India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence technologies.

Maj Gen Vishal Saxena (Retd.), Vice President, Business Development, ideaForge and Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India, Maj Gen Indrabalan (R), Military Technology Advisor, Amber Wings & The ePlane Company and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), Former Chief of Air Staff will bring the industry lens to the fore in ‘Catalysing Indigenous Defence’, spotlighting innovation, collaboration, and the private sector’s role in transforming India’s defence landscape.

Smriti Mehra, CEO - English & Business News, Network18, said, "CNN-News18 has been India’s No.1 English news channel for more than three years now, and that’s a reflection of our dedication to impactful journalism and meaningful dialogue. With the Defence Edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall, we’re bringing together some of the sharpest minds in the field, leaders and experts to discuss the strength and resilience of our armed forces and the success of Operation Sindoor. I am sure that the thematic discussions will offer deep insights into the evolving narrative of India’s national security.”

Commenting on the upcoming Defence edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, says, “India has demonstrated immense resilience and capability during Operation Sindoor, and as conflicts unfold around the world, this dialogue is crucial to understand our position and priorities. The upcoming CNN-News18 Town Hall edition will honour the valour of our armed forces and

ignite meaningful conversations on how India is securing its future, from borders to business, at a time when national security and self-reliance are central to India’s growth story.”

As India emerged stronger from the recent war, this edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall will offer a rare window into the strategy, courage, and innovation driving the country’s defence transformation.