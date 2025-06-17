Tata Play expands targeted TV ad offerings in partnership with Zee Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT
In a bid to sharpen the edge of traditional television advertising, Tata Play is scaling up its addressable advertising capabilities through a new partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL). The company said the expanded initiative will allow marketers to deliver customized ads to households in eight of the largest metropolitan areas through Zee Cinema SD, one of ZEEL’s flagship movie channels.
The effort builds on Tata Play’s growing Addressable TV Ads platform, which currently reaches 8.5 million viewers across the country’s top urban markets. The platform is designed to combine the reach of broadcast television with the precision of digital advertising, enabling brands to target specific demographic or geographic segments within the same programming block.
Addressable advertising marks a significant step forward in enhancing the effectiveness of television as an advertising medium, said Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Play.
The collaboration with ZEEL signals a broader shift in the media landscape, as legacy television networks look to defend their advertising revenue against the rise of streaming platforms and digital video. Zee’s chief growth officer, Ashish Sehgal, described the move as a "significant milestone" in reimagining how brands can engage with TV audiences.
Television remains the most powerful medium for mass storytelling in India, Sehgal said. This partnership blends the "power of premium content with next-gen technology" to drive better engagement and "result-driven brand communication on TV”. With an estimated 32 percent share of the national DTH market, Tata Play’s expanded offering may help linear TV advertisers navigate an increasingly fragmented media ecosystem.
