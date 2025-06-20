Sun TV Network in turmoil: Dayanidhi accuses Kalanithi of fraudulent practices, sends legal notice

A high-profile corporate family dispute has hit India's one of the leading media networks Sun TV, with a faceoff between two brothers.

Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) political party's minister Dayanidhi Maran, 58, has served a legal notice to his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, 60, over alleged "cheating and money laundering" at Sun TV Network.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Dayanidhi has accused Kalanithi, his wife Kaveri, and several others of "misgovernance" and "fraudulent practices" in taking control of the media company after their father Murasoli Maran's death in 2003.

Dayanidhi's Maran legal team has demanded a forensic audit of Sun TV Network’s finances and the return of assets allegedly diverted from the company.

Dayanidhi has also sought to restore the shareholding structure of Sun TV Network. With this, Dayanidhi, his sister, Anbukarasi Maran, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his two brothers and sister would be the owners of Sun TV as Kalanithi had zero shares in the company 22 years ago.

The DMK MP has warned his brother Kalanithi that if he does not comply with his demand then he will initiate a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

As per the legal notice by Dayanidhi, when Sun TV was founded in 1985, it had two shareholders-Karunanidhi's second wife MK Dayalu, and Murasoli Maran's wife Mallika Maran.

According to Dayanidhi, their father had not left any will. Murasoli Maran was also a former minister and grandnephews of M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

At present, Kalanithi owns 75% of Sun TV, which has a market capitalization of Rs 23,383.01 crore. Kalanithi's net worth stands at $2.9 billion as per Forbes.

As per the Livemint report, Dayanidhi's legal notice mentioned, "To take over the entire company and its assets for the personal benefit of No.1 (Kalanithi Maran) & 2 (Kaveri) of you, No.1 of you orchestrated a deceptive and devious plan in active conspiracy with No.2 to 8 of you. As part of executing your premeditated fraudulent scheme, taking advantage of the family's situation, especially when my client’s father’s health was critically ill, that he could pass away at any moment and the entire family was concerned about his deteriorating health, No.1 of you and No.2 of you commenced your first illegal activity in September 2003".

Dayanidhi is a four-time MP, having won from Chennai seat in 2024. He also served as Union Telecom minister between 2004 and 2007.

Sun TV Network comprises 37 TV channels, 69 radio stations, and three daily newspapers. The media company's film division 'Sun Pictures' is the owner of SunRisers Hyderabad, a team in the Indian Premier League.