HCLTech's chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred with the 'Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur'

HCLTech, global technology company, announced that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech has been conferred the "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by France. The award recognises her contributions to the business world, constant endeavor to promote economic ties between France and India, as well as her unwavering commitment to social and environmental causes.

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

The award was conferred on the HCLTech Chairperson by H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a special ceremony at the Residence of France in Delhi.

Malhotra said, “It is my privilege to receive this honor and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France. HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us. We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services.”