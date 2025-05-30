            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • ather-energy-appoints-anjani-kumar-as-chief-digital-information-officer-68097

Ather Energy appoints Anjani Kumar as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Anjani Kumar most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Tata AIG General Insurance Company, where he oversaw enterprise technology strategy and digital innovation.

By  Storyboard18May 30, 2025 2:38 PM
Ather Energy appoints Anjani Kumar as Chief Digital & Information Officer
Anjani Kumar began his career at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a programme analyst, and then joined IBM as the project manager where he was elevated to the position of the business unit head.

Ather Energy, the electric scooter manufacturer backed by Hero MotoCorp, has appointed Anjani Kumar as its Chief Digital and Information Officer, bringing on board a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience across insurance, logistics, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Kumar most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Tata AIG General Insurance Company, where he oversaw enterprise technology strategy and digital innovation. His career, which spans over two decades, began at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a program analyst, followed by a tenure at IBM. There, he rose to become the business unit head, leading global digital strategy and sales initiatives for pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, particularly in mobility and analytics.

Kumar later joined logistics firm Safexpress Private Limited as Chief Digital Information Officer. During his tenure, he led several pioneering digital efforts, including the implementation of one of India's first enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) projects in 2015 and initiating the company’s migration to Amazon Web Services.

His subsequent roles included Global Chief Digital Officer at IT services firm Collabera, and Director and Regional CIO at Nissan Motor Corporation, where he led digital transformation initiatives across the company’s Africa, Middle East, and India (AMI) region, encompassing markets such as Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

At Ather Energy, Kumar is expected to bolster the company’s digital infrastructure and support its expansion in India's increasingly competitive EV market.


Tags
First Published on May 30, 2025 2:31 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meta's ad policy could lead to 30% surge in ad spends by RMG operators | Qcomm brand wars | McDonald's India awards media mandate to Starcom

Meta's ad policy could lead to 30% surge in ad spends by RMG operators | Qcomm brand wars | McDonald's India awards media mandate to Starcom

Brand Makers

Satya Nadella explains Microsoft layoffs: Not a performance issue

Satya Nadella explains Microsoft layoffs: Not a performance issue

Brand Makers

Centre slaps notice to Patanjali Ayurved over 'suspicious transactions'

Centre slaps notice to Patanjali Ayurved over 'suspicious transactions'

Brand Makers

M&C Saatchi Group's APAC CEO Justin Graham to step down; Dani Bassil to succeed

M&C Saatchi Group's APAC CEO Justin Graham to step down; Dani Bassil to succeed

Brand Makers

Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as Senior Vice President of Operations

Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as Senior Vice President of Operations

Brand Makers

India set to become the ‘Data Capital of the World’, says Scindia

India set to become the ‘Data Capital of the World’, says Scindia

Brand Makers

Leena Tewari: The reclusive pharma billionaire who purchased a Rs 639 crore duplex in Mumbai

Leena Tewari: The reclusive pharma billionaire who purchased a Rs 639 crore duplex in Mumbai