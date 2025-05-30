Ather Energy appoints Anjani Kumar as Chief Digital & Information Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Ather Energy, the electric scooter manufacturer backed by Hero MotoCorp, has appointed Anjani Kumar as its Chief Digital and Information Officer, bringing on board a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience across insurance, logistics, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors.
Kumar most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Tata AIG General Insurance Company, where he oversaw enterprise technology strategy and digital innovation. His career, which spans over two decades, began at Cognizant Technology Solutions as a program analyst, followed by a tenure at IBM. There, he rose to become the business unit head, leading global digital strategy and sales initiatives for pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, particularly in mobility and analytics.
Kumar later joined logistics firm Safexpress Private Limited as Chief Digital Information Officer. During his tenure, he led several pioneering digital efforts, including the implementation of one of India's first enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) projects in 2015 and initiating the company’s migration to Amazon Web Services.
His subsequent roles included Global Chief Digital Officer at IT services firm Collabera, and Director and Regional CIO at Nissan Motor Corporation, where he led digital transformation initiatives across the company’s Africa, Middle East, and India (AMI) region, encompassing markets such as Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
At Ather Energy, Kumar is expected to bolster the company’s digital infrastructure and support its expansion in India's increasingly competitive EV market.