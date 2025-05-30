            

M&C Saatchi Group's APAC CEO Justin Graham to step down; Dani Bassil to succeed

It has been reported that Justin Graham will remain in his Sydney-based role until August, in order to help guide the handover to Bassil, who will then step into the CEO AUNZ role.

By  Storyboard18May 30, 2025 3:36 PM
As part of a broader realignment, the Asia business will transition to being led from the Singapore HQ, stated a media report. (From left to right: Justin Graham and Dani Bassil)

Justin Graham, who led M&C Saathi Group as the chief executive officer of the APAC region, will be stepping down from his position. Dani Bassil, who is the CEO of Clemenger BBDO Australia, will succeeding Graham.

As part of a broader realignment, the Asia business will transition to being led from the Singapore HQ, stated a media report. Further, it has been reported that Graham will remain in his Sydney-based role until August, in order to help guide the handover to Bassil, who will then step into the CEO AUNZ role.

Graham began his career at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting as a strategic consultant, and then joined the Commonwealth Bank of Australia as retail strategy manager. Then, he joined Leo Burnett as a senior planner where he planned Planning leadership on Diageo (Bundaberg Rum, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff), Fairfax Digital, Colonial First State (CFS), Vero Insurance, Heineken, Canon and Cricket Australia.

Then, he joined BBDO as the global strategy lead, senior vice president, where he was the lead global planner on Gillette/P&G Male Brands at BBDO, as well as the lead planner on Red Stripe Beer/Diageo.

Graham joined Droga5 where he held the position of chief strategy officer. He was the vice-chairman of The Communications Council, and was the group CEO of M&C Saatchi Australia too.


First Published on May 30, 2025 3:36 PM

