Meta's ad policy could lead to 30% surge in ad spends by RMG operators | Qcomm brand wars | McDonald's India awards media mandate to Starcom

Meta’s policy shift could spark 30% surge in RMG ad spending in India

Meta has revised its advertising policy to permit Real Money Gaming (RMG) operators in India to advertise on its platforms, a move that has been widely welcomed by the gaming industry. Experts anticipate the policy change could lead to a 30% surge in ad spending by RMG operators, primarily directed toward Meta’s digital platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Storyboard18 was first to report about Meta's change in policy, allowing Real Money Gaming operators to advertise on Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Meta India's ad revenue climbed 24% to Rs 22,730 crore in FY24 while Google India's ad revenue grew by 11% to Rs 31,221 crore in FY24 from Rs 28,040 crore in 2023.

Inside quick commerce brand wars: Smear tactics, platform fights and founder feuds

A recent public post by Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha that, without naming names, rebutted claims circulating on social media about price manipulation and brand favoritism. It was seen as a direct response to rival whisper campaigns.

McDonald’s India (South & West) appoints Starcom as media agency

McDonald’s India (South and West), operated by Westlife Foodworld Limited, has appointed Starcom India as its new Agency of Record (AOR) for media, ending its two-decade-long partnership with Madison.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (W&S), confirmed the development in a statement, “We welcome Starcom India as our new Agency of Record (AOR) for media. Starcom brings a strong blend of strategic thinking and future-forward capabilities across data, digital, and tech, making them well-placed to partner with us on our growth journey. We would also like to thank Madison for a collaborative partnership that has spanned over the past two decades,” he said.

Coca-Cola eyes billion-dollar brand expansion in India

The Coca-Cola Company expects more of its brands in India to cross the billion-dollar revenue mark, a signal of the beverage giant’s deepening commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets.

Henrique Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coca-Cola, said Thursday that the company’s Indian portfolio has already produced three billion-dollar brands, Thums Up, Maaza and Sprite, and more are likely to follow.

Centre slaps notice to Patanjali Ayurved over 'suspicious transactions'

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has been embroiled in a controversy related to suspicious transactions. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has reportedly issued a notice to the firm to explain the transactions which were flagged as 'suspicious' by federal economic intelligence agencies. According to a report by Bloomberg, the ministry is probing the fund diversion and breaches of corporate governance. The Haridwar-based firm has been given roughly two months to respond to the ministry's notice.

The latest scrutiny adds to the growing list of legal and regulatory challenges faced by the company and its affiliates.