Prasoon Joshi and Nikhil Sharma on how a chewing gum brand rekindled the love for imaginative advertising

For over 20 years, Happydent has stood out in a crowded confectionery market, not by shouting the loudest, but by shining the brightest. From iconic television commercials featuring palace chandeliers lit by sparkling teeth to whimsical public service spots on city buses, the chewing gum brand has built an advertising legacy rooted in wit, visual flair and a distinctive storytelling voice.

Now, Happydent is returning to the spotlight with a new campaign that aims to re-engage a younger, fast-moving audience while staying true to the fantastical DNA that made it famous. The revival is being steered by longtime creative partner McCann Worldgroup India and the brand’s parent company, Perfetti Van Melle.

In a recent conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, two key architects of the brand - Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India, and Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India, reflected on the origins of the Happydent legend, the enduring power of narrative, and why their creative collaboration still shines.

When Happydent first launched in the early 2000s, the Indian chewing gum market was a tough sell. "You have to understand, this is a country that eats supari," said Joshi, referring to the widespread use of areca nut as a breath freshener. “People weren’t buying gum to get a date. So a straightforward ‘before and after’ ad wasn’t going to cut it.”

Instead, Joshi and his team leaned into absurdist visual metaphors. In one of the brand’s most famous commercials, men with dazzling teeth are used as literal light bulbs, illuminating opulent palaces and studios. “We created a world of exaggerated whimsy,” said Joshi. “It was unlike anything seen before in Indian advertising, and Perfetti had the courage to back it.”

In an industry where agency-client relationships are notoriously fleeting, the collaboration between McCann and Perfetti Van Melle has endured for over two decades. Sharma credits that longevity to trust and shared risk-taking.

“The Happydent campaign is often cited on college campuses. People still say it gives them goosebumps,” Sharma said. “That kind of long-term brand affection doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a result of consistent creative excellence and belief in each other’s instincts.”

The partnership, Sharma added, has become something of a model for the industry. “It’s not just about awards or virality. It’s about creating work that breaks through the clutter and stays lodged in public memory.”

Despite its lofty creative ambitions, Happydent remains a product of the fast-moving consumer goods world, an impulse buy.

“No one’s going to walk into five shops to look for chewing gum,” said Sharma. “If it’s not available, the sale’s lost. But once it's on the shelf, that’s when the ad kicks in. It has to be top-of-mind.”

That insight has guided the brand’s marketing approach for years: create something so unforgettable that it stays with the consumer long after the screen fades to black. “It’s the intersection of a compelling story and excellent distribution,” he added. “You need both to win in this category.”

With its new 2025 campaign, Happydent is hoping to recapture old magic while staying relevant to a new generation—one raised on Instagram Reels and TikTok virality. Yet the team insists the strategy isn’t about chasing trends.

The brand makers emphasize that Happydent is not trying to out-meme the internet. They are still telling stories, just in formats and tones that today’s audiences relate to. The core belief remains the same: imagination, humor, and heart.

“When you take people on a journey you truly believe in, they come with you,” Joshi said.