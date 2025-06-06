Mast or Meh: Motorola, Apple, Air India – who hooked you till the end?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Motorola

Agency: OML

Motorola India’s latest campaign for the Razr 60 is a cheeky mix of drama, curiosity, and clever product placement. With Milind Soman, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Aparshakti Khurana casually getting “escorted” away in public while using the Razr, the brand sparked a paparazzi frenzy and sent social media into full speculation mode. The prank-meets-publicity move was a slick way to highlight just how much attention the flip phone still commands. Props to Motorola and OML for showing that a little mystery goes a long way!

Mast

Brand: Maggi

Maggi’s World Environment Day ad is a clever little nudge wrapped in whimsy. With visuals like shoes in the fridge and laptops on the clothesline, the film serves a simple truth: everything has its place - especially your Maggi wrapper (hint: blue dustbin). The brand keeps it light but lands the message, tying it neatly to its own plastic neutrality efforts. It’s a 2-minute reminder that saving the planet doesn’t always need drama — just the right place for your waste.

Mast

Brand: Apple

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC (India)

Apple’s new “Lessons” campaign is a sleek, smart sequel that makes studying feel almost… fun? Directed by Ayappa, the ad ditches clichés and dives straight into the chaos and charm of real student life, complete with crumpled notes, deadlines, and that one friend who thinks sleep is optional. It’s not just an ad. It’s a reminder that your laptop can either slow you down - or help you ace the chaos. Mac clearly wants to be the latter. And honestly? It just might be.

Mast

Brand: Protinex

Agency: Rediffusion & RAIDS

Danone’s latest digital film for Protinex is a strong shot of innovation, blending AI magic with meaningful messaging. Created with Rediffusion and RAIDS, this campaign doesn’t just talk about protein, it powers through with a high-tech punch and surprisingly human storytelling. The AI visuals are slick, the transitions smart, and the message crystal clear: protein isn’t just a gym thing - it’s a life thing. Whether you're young, old, or somewhere in between, the ad finds a way to connect. For once, tech doesn’t steal the show, it supports it, and that’s what makes this AI experiment feel more personal than programmed.

Mast

Brand: Myntra

Agency: Braindad

Myntra’s latest ad is a fashion-forward roast that lands every punchline. Watching Karan Johar get ganged up on by a snobbish style squad: Masaba Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neelam Kothari, and Rohan Joshi, is pure entertainment gold. Their highbrow disdain for Johar’s sale-hunting habit is hilariously undercut when KJo flips the script and exposes their own closet sale secrets. Crafted by Braindad, the ad feels effortlessly real, like a juicy group chat come to life. Joshi’s Gen Z impression is perfectly cringe, Ratna Pathak is her usual savage self, and Karan steals the show by doing what he does best - owning the moment with sass. No pretense, no overacting, just good old drama with a wink. Myntra’s got itself a winner.

Mast

Brand: General Insurance of India

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Finally, an insurance campaign that doesn’t bore or scare the audience into submission! The General Insurance Council's ‘Achha Kiya Insurance Liya’ swaps out stiff suits and dense jargon for talking pets and playful storytelling - and it works. Using animated animals as narrators for real-life mishaps (a dog recounting his owner’s fall? Gold.), the campaign cleverly disarms viewers while driving home the point: insurance is your everyday safety net, not just a fine-print puzzle. By focusing on simplicity, relatability, and a dash of humour, GIC does what many before have failed at - making general insurance feel less like homework and more like a smart life hack. Achha kiya, indeed.

Mast

Brand: Flipkart Minutes

Agency: Leo Burnett

Flipkart hits the sweet spot with its new Flipkart Minutes ad - a nostalgic nudge wrapped in everyday realism. Borrowing from 3 Idiots’ iconic Raju Rastogi household, the film cheekily mirrors what many Indian families face: skyrocketing sabzi prices and midweek kitchen meltdowns. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the ad doesn’t try too hard. It just works - familiar faces, exaggerated drama, and a simple message: “Fresh veggies, super-fast, dirt-cheap.” Verdict? Full marks for nostalgia, relatability, and a call to action that might just have you tapping “Add to Cart” before the jingle’s over.

Mast

Brand: Air India

Agency: McCann

Air India’s latest campaign, “There is an Air About India,” is a surprisingly cool breeze of patriotism with a side of rhythm. Ditching the dated travel montages, this one drops bars (literally) with a rap-driven digital film that zips across India’s pulse: from temple towns to tech towers. Sneha Khanwalkar’s beats meet Aarya Jadhao’s vocals in a track that actually feels fresh, not forced. The visuals are slick, transitions punchy, and the vibe? Pure desi pride with a modern lift.

Meh

Brand: AJIO

Agency: Manja

AJIO’s latest Big Bold Sale campaign tries to strut the fine line between quirky and cool but trips over its own high heels. With a star-studded cast parading around in runway-ready outfits for the most mundane tasks - eating golgappas, signing office files, taking the metro - the ads scream “extra” without offering much extra. Sure, the premise is clear: dress bold, because the deals are bolder. But the execution feels like fashion theatre with no plot. Humour? Forced. Style? Loud. Impact? Meh.

Mast

Brand: Cipla

Agency: Dentsu Creative x Shoojit Sircar