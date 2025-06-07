Google removes "XShorts" adult video app from Play Store after brand ad scandal

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has removed the trending adult video app "XShorts" from its Play Store after it was revealed that major brands like Verizon, Shell, and Amazon were inadvertently running ads on the platform, during an investigation conducted by ADWEEK. The app, which had a "Teen" rating despite hosting sexually suggestive and racially offensive content, was suspended following inquiries into its misclassification.
The incident highlights significant challenges for brands navigating the complex programmatic advertising landscape, particularly on rapidly growing platforms that may be improperly categorized. The apparent miscategorization of XShorts led various DSPs and ad servers, including Facebook Audience Network, Amazon, AppLovin, Basis, InMobi, and Moloco, to display ads from prominent companies on the app.
Following the revelations, several advertising platforms, including Meta, Basis, InMobi, and Moloco, have either blocked inventory from XShorts or reclassified it as mature content. Brands such as Roblox, Puck, Todd Snyder, and &SONS have also tightened their brand safety controls or blocked the app.
Prior to its removal, XShorts displayed both banner ads and full-screen advertisements. A Google Search for the app now leads to a Play Store page displaying a "We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server" message, as per ADWEEK.