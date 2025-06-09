            
Network18 and Nuvama Group ink a year-long partnership to amplify brand visibility

The collaboration aims to boost Nuvama’s brand visibility through multi-platform integration.

By  Storyboard18Jun 9, 2025 5:29 PM
As a part of the association, Nuvama will also serve as the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s marquee primetime show, India Business Hour, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Network18 announced a year-long partnership with Nuvama Group, a wealth management company, to amplify brand presence and foster deeper engagement. The collaboration aims to boost Nuvama’s brand visibility through multi-platform integration

At the core of this partnership is Nuvama’s contextual association with Market Hours — the most-watched and most-followed programming on business news. The collaboration extends beyond conventional advertising, with contextual co-branded promotions, innovative non-FCT elements and in-program visual integrations on the business news channels of CNBC Universe.

These initiatives will be amplified across television, digital, and Connected TV platforms, ensuring 360-degree reach. As a part of the association, Nuvama will also serve as the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s marquee primetime show, India Business Hour, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Nuvama will present a new daily post-market wrap – an expert-led analysis decoding key market movements, economic indicators, and sectoral trends.

Smriti Mehra, chief executive officer, business news, Network18, said “We are delighted to welcome Nuvama as a valued partner. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for long-term collaboration, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Sujay Rachh, chief marketing officer, Nuvama Group added “We are pleased to announce Nuvama’s first-ever partnership with Network18, a strategic move that brings together two trusted brands with a shared commitment to empowering investors. In a world where information is abundant, but clarity is rare, this association is designed to deliver credible, actionable insights. We see strong momentum ahead as this partnership brings together trust, scale and thought leadership.”


