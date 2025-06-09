Network18 and Nuvama Group ink a year-long partnership to amplify brand visibility

Network18 announced a year-long partnership with Nuvama Group, a wealth management company, to amplify brand presence and foster deeper engagement. The collaboration aims to boost Nuvama’s brand visibility through multi-platform integration

At the core of this partnership is Nuvama’s contextual association with Market Hours — the most-watched and most-followed programming on business news. The collaboration extends beyond conventional advertising, with contextual co-branded promotions, innovative non-FCT elements and in-program visual integrations on the business news channels of CNBC Universe.

These initiatives will be amplified across television, digital, and Connected TV platforms, ensuring 360-degree reach. As a part of the association, Nuvama will also serve as the presenting sponsor of CNBC-TV18’s marquee primetime show, India Business Hour, airing Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Nuvama will present a new daily post-market wrap – an expert-led analysis decoding key market movements, economic indicators, and sectoral trends.

Smriti Mehra, chief executive officer, business news, Network18, said “We are delighted to welcome Nuvama as a valued partner. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision for long-term collaboration, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”