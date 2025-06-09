YouTube cracks down on ad blockers with new tactics to boost Premium subscription

YouTube has drawn a clear line in the sand: disable your ad blocker, or you won't be able to watch videos.

The Alphabet-owned video giant is ramping up its efforts to stamp out ad-blocking extensions, which millions of users have relied on to avoid pre-roll and mid-roll ads for years, according to media reports.

The latest wave of YouTube's crackdown - first noticed by users on Reddit - shows the company is making serious progress. Popular ad-blocking tools like uBlock Origin and AdBlock are no longer effective. Some users reported their screens going entirely blank when they attempted to use the site with ad blockers enabled. Others saw relentless pop-ups urging them to turn off these tools.

While YouTube justifies this move by citing the need to support creators through ad revenue, critics argue that Google's motivations are ultimately self-serving.

The company is determined to drive more users towards its paid subscription service, YouTube Premium, as part of a broader trend across the digital landscape: pay to avoid ads, the report added.

This isn't an isolated battle. It's part of a larger shift in the digital economy. A decade ago, much of the internet was ad-free - or at least bearable. Now, ads are everywhere, and platforms are increasingly pushing users to pay for an ad-free experience.

Amazon's Prime Video is the latest to follow suit. Starting June 17, Indian users will have to pay extra to avoid ads on a service they already subscribe to.