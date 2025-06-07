Who is Nikhil Sosale? The RCB executive arrested over Bengaluru Parade stampede

A tragic celebration has turned into a criminal investigation. Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in connection with the devastating stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead. Three other individuals from DNA Event Management — Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar, and Sumanth — were also taken into custody.

The arrests followed a dramatic operation at Bengaluru International Airport, where the four were reportedly preparing to fly to Mumbai. Police transported the group to Cubbon Park Police Station for questioning.

According to investigators, the incident is linked to a social media post made by Sosale promoting an RCB victory celebration, despite city authorities having denied permission for any such parade. The now-deleted post, which mentioned free ticket distribution at the stadium, reportedly triggered a massive turnout of fans. Police say this misinformation, combined with poor logistical planning, led to overcrowding, chaos — and ultimately — tragedy.

Who is Nikhil Sosale?

A seasoned sports marketing executive, Sosale is currently the Head of Marketing and Revenue for RCB, a role he assumed in September 2023 under the Diageo India banner. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has over 15 years of experience in the sports and beverage sectors and has worked with Diageo for more than a decade. Sosale has been closely linked to the RCB franchise during his tenure, including a previous role as Head of Business Partnerships.

He holds a double major degree from James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, and is currently based in Bengaluru.

What went wrong?

The police say Sosale’s promotional post encouraged fans to collect free tickets at Gates 9 and 10 of the stadium on Wednesday at 1 p.m., despite a lack of official approval and without any structured plan for crowd control. Compounding the confusion, RCB’s official handle later posted that the event would begin at 3 p.m., further intensifying the crowd surge.

An estimated 3 lakh people arrived at the venue. However, of the 21 entry gates available, only three were opened, according to police — a critical failure in crowd management that led to a stampede outside the stadium.

Investigators also allege that DNA Event Management staff acted under Sosale’s instructions and failed to make adequate preparations. The result: a moment of sporting triumph descended into a public disaster.

Connections to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beyond his corporate role, Sosale is believed to share personal ties with RCB star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. He is followed by Kohli on Instagram, and his wife, Malvika Nayak, is said to be a close friend of Sharma. The two women have frequently been spotted together in RCB’s VIP boxes during matches, often drawing attention on social media.