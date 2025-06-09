Dark stores under the scanner: Maharashtra FDA flags Blinkit warehouse for food safety violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a Blinkit-affiliated dark store in Pune to immediately cease food-related operations after discovering that it was operating without a mandatory food safety license.

According to media reports, the crackdown comes as regulatory scrutiny of backend operations in India's booming quick commerce sector reaches a new high.

Also Read: Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha alleges smear campaign by rival CFO amid quick commerce showdown

The facility, located near Mitcon College in Balewadi and operated by M/s Energy Darkstore Services, was inspected on June 5 following a customer complaint about food safety standards.

FDA officials found that the warehouse was actively storing and distributing packaged food items - some in bulk - without the license mandated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

A formal notice reviewed by Moneycontrol reveals that the Joint Commissioner (Food) directed the operator to immediately halt all food operations until a valid license is obtained, warning of legal action in case of non-compliance.

The FDA's inspection report listed several troubling lapses:

- No traceability of distributed food items.

- Unhygienic storage conditions with food particles on the floor.

- Workers handling food without proper headgear.

- No food safety inspection certificates for staff.

- Cold storage units lacking calibration documentation.

- Absence of employee safety training records.

Although the vendor had submitted a license application, no approval had been granted as of the inspection date.

M/s Energy Darkstore Services serves as one of Blinkit's last-mile warehousing and fulfilment partners. The incident highlights the challenges facing the quick commerce industry, which is racing to expand dark store networks to meet surging demand for 10-20 minute deliveries. Blinkit's user base is now approaching the scale of its parent Zomato's core food delivery business. Blinkit did not respond to detailed queries, the report added.